Central AL Forecast: Heat builds, rain chances stay scarce

Today we reached extreme drought conditions in Shelby county. The level 1 drought expanded to include most of west Alabama.



The last 30 days have not been kind in the rain department. Here you can see the limited rainfall not only across the state but across the deep south.



The rain totals for the month have only amounted to 0.56″ and that occurred on only 2 days this month. The annual deficit isn’t so bad, but that is a little offset by the incredibly wet start we had to the year.

The dry trend continues, and not only does the string of dry days march on, but the string of hot days does too. Record matching or record breaking heat is likely for the next 7 days.



….My crystal ball is showing that the first weekend of October could bring us a shot of much cooler air! Get ready…and stay tuned. The weather models are trending more consistently in this direction. Keep those fingers crossed!

