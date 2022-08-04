CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A dispute between two Center Point neighbors led to a homicide on Thursday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, JCSO deputies were dispatched to calls of a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW at around 8:51 a.m.

Deputies arrived and found Antonio Leon Warren, 28, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital but died due to his injuries.

Deputies also observed a man standing nearby the scene and wanting to surrender. The man was later identified as Nathan Lee Sanders, 54.

Detectives were able to determine that the victim and offender were neighbors and had been involved in an ongoing dispute for the past few years. Sanders was arrested and charged with the murder of Warren and is being held in the Jefferson County jail without bond.