Center Point Fire and Rescue contain fire at Parkway Villa Apartments, cause under investigation

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Center Point Fire and Rescue are containing a fire at the Parkway Villa Apartments on the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE.

According to Chief Gene Coleman of Center Point Fire and Rescue, a call came in around 5:57 a.m. of a fire at Parkway Villa. The call came from fire and rescue units that were returning from a previous call.

The building, containing 16 units, caught flame. The units appeared to be vacant.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue are also on the scene to assist.

According to Chief Coleman, there has been two previous fires in the area. A principal of a nearby school came by to check if any of their students have been affected.

Overall, there are no reported injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

Coleman warns drivers on the parkway to drive carefully and to keep moving, doing so will prevent avoidable accidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.





