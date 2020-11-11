Center Point 7U football team raising money to compete for national championship

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Center Point Eagles 7U football team has all the talent necessary to compete for a national championship this year. What they’re lacking is the money to pay for the trip.

The Eagles have been invited to compete in the Youth National Championships in December at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. If they can go, it will be a fitting end to a season in which they’ve defeated several ranked teams and earned the nation’s No. 1 ranking according to Generation Next.

“It’s a special group of kids that was just willing to come in and learn from the coaching staff, man, and we’ve been able to put it together since Day 1,” Eagles coach Curtis White said.

The team found out about the No. 1 ranking in September following a series of wins over ranked teams. They’ve maintained it ever since, going unbeaten and clinching a league title Saturday. They hope to continue their success in the Youth National Championship.

“Once we got that news that we were No. 1, we set that as a goal a few months ago,” White said. “So the kids are excited, man. We’re just trying to do our part to make it happen.”

Making it happen, however, will cost about $15,000, White said. He hopes the team can raise the money to cover the cost of travel and lodging, so he set up a GoFundMe account over the weekend to generate donations.

“It would be a dream come true for kids and adults,” White said of going to the Youth National Championship. “It’s something a lot of our coaches have been aiming to get to.”

The Eagles play for a state championship this weekend. They’re hoping to raise the money for the national championship by Dec. 1 and plan to travel Dec. 6.

