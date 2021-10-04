Celebrating National Taco Day in Birmingham: Tostadas brings Southern flare to traditional favorites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday is National Taco Day, and CBS 42 Reporter Landon Wexler spent the morning at Tostadas in Homewood to show us one way to celebrate in the Magic City.

Hal Craig, owner of Tostadas, says they craft their dishes differently than the delicious, “super authentic” tacos you can get around town, giving restaurant-goers an opportunity to enjoy the classic dish while experiencing unique flavors and filling. Their menu includes honey jalapeño honey fried chicken, Euguene’s Nashville hot chicken and fried avocado tacos.

“We try to do ours awesome but in a different ways. We make your traditional street tacos,” Craig said.

Tostadas brings bring flare that Central Alabama hadn’t seen prior. Their menu includes honey jalapeño honey fried chicken, Eugene’s Nashville hot chicken and fried avocado tacos.

According to the National Taco Day website, the traditional Mexican dish has become a favorite meal in the United States. In 2020, Americans ate over 4.5 billion tacos.

With the dish so widely available, its history has many suggested origins. According to expert Jeffrey M. Pilcher, the word originates from the silver mines in Mexico in the 1700s when “taco” referred to explosives workers made by wrapping a small piece of paper around gunpowder.

The hard shell taco’s invention is credited to the 20th century nutritionist Fabiola Cabeza de Vaca Gilbert, who first described the dish in her 1931 cookbook Historic Cookery, which was dedicated to preserving and sharing the recipes and cultural traditions of New Mexico.

You can find Tostadas’s whole menu here. To find more ways to celebrate National Taco Day and Hispanic Heritage Month, visit CBS 42’s Hispanic Heritage Month page here.