BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — It’s Vulcan’s 117th birthday and CBS 42 has partnered up with Vulcan Park and Museum to help you enjoy his big day!

Join us from 1-5 p.m. June 6 for a day full of food, games, fun and much more as we celebrate this beloved symbol of Birmingham!

Click here for more information and to purchase your tickets now!

To learn more about the legacy of Vulcan and its history in Birmingham, head to Vulcan Park and Museum for a full view of his storied past.