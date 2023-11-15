Content sponsored by the Cullman County Tourism Bureau.

Mark your calendars for Nov. 24 because the city of Cullman, Ala. is kicking off its annual Christkindlmarkt.

No, that’s not a typo.

Formerly known as “Christmas in Cullman,” Christkindlmarkt is a German word that when translated, has a pretty straightforward meaning– Christmas market. Inspired by the Christmas marketplaces of medieval Germany, Christkindlmarkt will take place in the heart of downtown Cullman every weekend from Nov. 24 until Dec. 23.

With fun for the whole family, Cullman’s Christkindlmarkt will feature over 40 diverse vendors to browse, shop and eat from; an ice-skating rink perfect for expert skaters and newbies alike; a whimsical, hand-crafted carousel all the way from Boston, perfect for the young and young-at-heart; and Kinderplatz Santa’s Village full of all your favorite Christmas characters like the Grinch, Buddy the Elf, Santa, Mrs. Claus and more!

And be sure to make note of Dec. 1, when Cullman and Christkindlmarkt will officially launch the holiday season with its Christmas in Cullman Parade and Tree Lighting event.

Creating an atmosphere akin to your favorite Hallmark Christmas movie, Cullman’s parade and Tree Lighting event includes a schedule packed with Christmas cheer, like a dazzling parade, Santa’s craft workshop, a magical tree lighting and a chance to meet Santa himself.

Heartwarming and magical, Christmas in Cullman is an experience you certainly don’t want to miss. Learn more about Christkindlmarkt and all the city of Cullman has to offer this holiday season, here.