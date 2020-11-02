CDC offers voting safety guidelines for Election Day

Voters line up outside to cast ballots in the general election at the Henrico County general registrar’s office in Henrico County, Va., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on the first day of the state’s 45-day early voting period. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– There has already been record voter turnout across the country as Americans cast their votes for the 2020 election.

Even with the record early voting numbers, there is still expected to be a large turnout to vote on Election Day Tuesday. As hundreds make their way to the polls Tuesday, the CDC is recommending safety measures to be taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only should voters be practicing social distancing and wearing masks, poll workers are expected to do the same. The same rules apply to those who are there to be an aid to voters.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that election officials and poll workers stay diligent in hand washing and sanitation. With the large numbers of voters making their way through the poll sites, these officials and workers are at a high risk and should be extra diligent in protecting themselves and others.

When it comes to the voting equipment, it is nearly impossible to only have one person touch the surfaces. Disinfecting and cleaning the voting stations will be extremely encouraged and expected to keep from surfaces potentially being contaminated by touch.

While the voting stations are to be distanced and away from one another, the same is expected throughout the lines to enter the polls. Lines have shown to be historically long this year and social distancing within the lines is crucial to slow the spread of the virus.

The CDC is reminding everyone to wear their mask correctly at the polls this year. When a mask is worn, it is expected that not only the mouth but the nose should be fully covered as well.

As the CDC has recommended throughout the pandemic and especially in times of voting at the polls, social distancing and hand washing is crucial. Voters are encouraged to be prepared with their ID and documents ready prior to entering polling locations to make for quick and safer voting.

