CDC data shows Moderna vaccine stays effective against COVID-19 hospitalizations longer than Pfizer, J&J

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report released Friday, the Center for Disease Control includes data that indicates the Moderna vaccine stays effective against hospitalization for COVID-19 longer than other vaccinations against the novel virus.

The Moderna vaccine has an effectiveness rate of 93% against hospitalizations for COVID-19 when assessed over a period of five months in adults without immunocompromising conditions, according to the report.

Even when the timeline is broken down, the Moderna vaccine maintains a high level of effectiveness. During the 14-120 days following full vaccination, Moderna’s effectiveness maintains 93%, and it drops just 1% after 120 days.

Pfizer’s vaccine sits at a rate of 88% for the full surveillance period, but data shows that effectiveness drops the further one is out from full vaccination. Between 14-120 days after full vaccination, Pfizer maintains a rate of 91%. 120 days or more after full vaccination, the rate drops to 77%, however.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine sits at an overall rate of 71% during the full surveillance period but drops to 68% 28 days after vaccination.

Overall, the CDC says that all three vaccines “provide substantial protection against COVID-19 hospitalization.”