BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 will launch its new 4 p.m. newscast, The CBS 42 News at 4 p.m., Sept. 14. The newscast, dedicated to bringing the best local coverage to Central Alabama, is designed to showcase the stories that are most important to Alabamians. It will run every weekday, providing detailed coverage of the day’s most relevant local news.

Katherine Mozzone (CBS 42)

The CBS 42 News at 4 p.m. will be anchored by an award-winning team of local journalists. Viewers will be joined by Sherri Jackson, Jack Royer (both pictured above) and Katherine Mozzone (pictured right). Mozzone joined CBS 42 in August, having most recently served as a news anchor and reporter at CBS 42’s sister station in New Orleans. She brings with her an extensive background in investigative and breaking news reporting. CBS 42’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann will complete the 4 p.m. team, keeping viewers informed with up-to-the-minute weather reports and forecasts throughout the hour.

“We’re extremely proud to be offering more local news Monday through Friday to serve our viewers in Central Alabama”, said CBS 42 Vice President and General Manager W. James Cromwell. “CBS 42’s deepening connection to our viewers and advertisers is core to our mission, and 2020 has proven to be a year when that service is most critical. This expansion gives our broadcast and digital news team the opportunity to broaden exclusive coverage of the local issues and stories that matter most to Alabama.”

CBS 42’s dedication to local coverage allows for more information, more updates, and more stories that matter to viewers and their families. The 4 p.m. newscast joins the station’s dedicated newscast lineup. Viewers can catch the best local coverage beginning at 4:30 a.m., 5 a.m., 6 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. The station’s local coverage also extends to CBS42.com, the CBS 42 app, and CBS 42’s social platforms, where the most up-to-date information can be accessed immediately.

“Our promise to the afternoon viewers is to give them information they need about the major news happening now, no matter where it’s happening,” said CBS 42 News Director, Rob Martin.

