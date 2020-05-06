CBS 42 and the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama are working together to fight hunger

More people are relying on the food bank now than ever before. They need your help to keep our community strong. The food bank is asking for donations of $5 or more, and 100% of the donation goes to helping Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.
Click the link to donate, and help keep Central Alabama safe and healthy! https://www.feedingal.org/

