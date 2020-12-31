MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teacher and softball coach at Causey Middle School has been charged with rape and sodomy in Tuscaloosa County.
Henry Snow was arrested in Baldwin County on Christmas eve. According to the grand jury indictment, Snow forcibly raped a girl who is less than 16 years old. The indictment was filed in the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court of Alabama on Dec. 9. He was released on a $45,000 bond.
Causey’s website says Snow is a sixth grade science teacher and softball coach.
- Causey Middle School softball coach charged with rape, sodomy in Tuscaloosa
- Man charged with murder after oxygen tank bludgeoning of 82-year-old COVID-19 patient inside shared hospital room
- New coronavirus variant reported in Florida, marking the nation’s 3rd confirmed case
- More than 40 people given coronavirus treatment instead of vaccine
- VP Pence tries to get Gohmert suit dismissed, says it’s a ‘walking legal contradiction’