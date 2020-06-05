CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baby bear spotted in North Monroe

MONROE, La. — A baby bear has been spotted in North Monroe and officials are asking residents to not engage with the bear.
According to a Tweet from the City of Monroe, the bear was spotted in the Valencia & Edgewood Streets area of north Monroe on Friday morning.
The Monroe Police Department and State Wildlife & Fisheries are working to capture the bear.
Officials are asking residents to not try to engage or capture the bear.
Footage sent in by a viewer, shown above, shows the bear cub come within a few feet of a local child on Friday morning. It appears that both the bear cub and the child spooked each other, causing the cub to flee the scene.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Running for change in Vestavia Hills
- BPD investigating homicide after person found unresponsive on Jefferson Avenue
- Man accused of stabbing, pepper-spraying Louisiana Walmart employees
- Republicans, Democrats disagree on how to address police reforms
- JSU employee tests positive for COVID-19, 3 others exposed