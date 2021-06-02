CAUGHT: Birmingham catches illegal dumpers, installs surveillance cameras near common sites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Don’t be a dummy.

That’s the latest message from Birmingham’s Office of Public Information. D.U.M.M.Y. is an acronym for Dumping Ugly Messes in My Yard. Following a string of illegal dumpings around the area, the city of Birmingham is cracking down.

In a social media post, officials with the city of Birmingham posted photos of four different parties illegally dumping on Birmingham’s east side, all caught on a newly installed surveillance camera. The city is keeping the location confidential, but those cameras, which are mobile units, could be anywhere.

A photo captured on a Birmingham surveillance camera showing people illegally dumping. Photo courtesy: City of Birmingham

“We really want people to think twice before they illegally dump in our neighborhoods,” said Alicia Lumpkin, customer service director for Birmingham. “You could find yourself on Facebook, or worse – you could find yourself in municipal court.”

Lumpkin is warning people that those who illegally dump could face fines up to $1,000, community service and other penalties.

A photo captured on a Birmingham surveillance camera showing people illegally dumping, posted on the city’s social media pages. Photo courtesy: City of Birmingham

For those looking to dump, the city provides a number of free options. Any resident can visit the Eastend District, the Ensley District, North Birmingham District and Southside District offices and dump their belongings that fit in their dumpster for free.

To report illegal dumping, call 3-1-1.

A flyer the city of Birmingham provides to residents listing the places residents can go to legally dump for free.

The Birmingham Department of Public Information asks that you take a picture or video of the person, vehicle and/or vehicle tag connected to the person dumping illegally. Once those are taken, you are asked to take that evidence to the magistrate’s office at the Birmingham Municipal Court Services Building, next to the David J. Vann Municipal Justice Center.