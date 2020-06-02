Cartoonists to thank frontline workers playfully this Sunday

This image released by King Features shows artwork from the comic strip “Rhymes With Orange” by Hilary B. Price. More than 70 comic strips and panels will each have symbols hidden in the artwork to honor workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. (King Features via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The funny papers this Sunday will have more than laughs.

More than 70 comic strips and panels will each have six symbols hidden to honor frontline workers dealing with the pandemic. The strips range from Garry Trudeau’s “Doonesbury” to Jim Toomey’s “Sherman’s Lagoon” and Jeff Keane’s “Family Circus.”

The project was thought up by “Baby Blues” co-cartoonist Rick Kirkman. He left it up to the artists how to incorporate the six symbols — a mask, a steering wheel, a shopping cart, an apple, a fork and a microscope.

