BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – 14 years since its doors closed, demolition could soon begin at Carraway Hospital. On Monday, the Birmingham City Council Budget and Finance Committee approved plans for The Star Uptown Project.

Some residents we spoke to off camera said this project is a long time coming and they are excited that this will mark the beginning of new development at the abandoned site.

“It’s an eyesore for the community,” Budget and Finance Committee Chair Crystal Smitherman said. “I definitely think dilapidated buildings really bring down not only the property value but just how people feel about the neighborhood.”

Smitherman said it’s much-needed revitalization project to help inject more life into the Druid Hills neighborhood.

Development Project Manager Becky Carpenter said the original hospital building will be gutted and converted into multi-family housing. She said it’ll be some of the first development we see on the 50-acre site.

“We’re excited to bring some of the first construction on the north side of Birmingham,” Carpenter said.

Most of the buildings on the campus will be demolished, but sites with parking garages will be rehabbed. The garages would likely bring about 1,900 parking spots downtown, according to Carpenter.

City leaders are looking for new reflections on the city’s north side to bring more homes and businesses to the Magic City.

“I think it’s really going to revitalize not only the north side, but really Birmingham,” Smitherman said.

The city council is set to vote on May 17 to finalize the project – if everything passes, demolition will begin at the end of the month and will continue for the next nine to 10 months.