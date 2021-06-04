Carjacking suspect decked by one driver, takes another car with kids in back seat

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a woman stole a car while kids were inside of it. But that’s just part of the story, and it was all caught on video.

According to police, the crime happened on Wednesday, June 2, at about 1:50 in the afternoon at the Cash and Carry convenience store in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The security camera footage begins with a confrontation by a gas pump. It shows a man as he pulls a woman from inside of a car and knocks her to the ground. The woman stands up and walks away into the business’ parking lot.

Moments later, she is seen walking to a parked car, getting inside of it and driving away. As the car leaves, a passenger door opens and two kids jump out. One of them, a boy, appears to have his foot run over by the car. In the same video clip, he is seen holding his foot.

The stolen car is a 2020 Nissan Rouge with a Louisiana license plate 329DVO

If you can help police identify or locate the suspect, call the NOPD’s Seventh District at 504-658-6070 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.