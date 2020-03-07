Carbon Hill city councilman charged with murder, abuse of corpse after wife’s body found

Robert Warren is the husband of the missing Carbon Hill woman who was found in a creek in Greene County, Alabama. (Courtesy/WalkerCo. Sheriff’s Office)

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (3/10): Walker County District Attorney Bill Adair tells CBS 42 that the Carbon Hill city councilman who led police to the body of his missing wife has now been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

Robert Warren, 51, had shown police where his wife’s body was located on Saturday after she had been reported missing since Feb. 25.

On Monday, Warren was charged with manslaughter. He told police he had gotten into an argument with his wife, Lisa, and pushed her. She hit her head during her fall and died from the injuries, according to court documents. Robert Warren then said he hid Lisa Warren’s body and reported her missing.

UPDATE (3/9): The man who led authorities to the location of his missing wife’s body was in court Monday afternoon.

Robert Warren, 51, has been charged with manslaughter for the killing of his wife, Lisa. Lisa Warren had been missing since Feb. 25.

According to court documents, the two got into an argument at their home. Robert Warren “lost his temper” and pushed Lisa backward causing her to fall and strike her head, resulting in her death.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Robert Warren was a Carbon Hill City Councilman.

Robert Warren is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

ORIGINAL (3/7): Saturday afternoon the Carbon Hill Police Department announced the husband of a woman who had been missing since late February provided new information that led police to her body.

Robert Warren reported his wife, Lisa Warren, 51, went missing on February 25. He originally told police that she was last seen on February 24 at some time in the morning. After many interviews and weeks of searching, Robert Warren revealed new information to the Carbon Hill Police Department that changed the investigation.

Saturday morning, Carbon Hill Police Chief Eric House said in a news conference that Robert Warren told them new information that led them to the location of Lisa Warren’s body.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Walker County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the search for Lisa Warren. Chief House said hundreds of hours were spent during the missing person investigation.

Robert Warren told police that his wife, Lisa Warren’s body was off of County Road 220 in Greene County, House said. The location was about an hour and a half in driving distance, the police chief said in the news conference. Carbon Hill Police Department and the Walker County District Attorney’s Office were at the scene of where the body which is believed to be Lisa Warren was found.

The body was found floating in a small creek in a wooded area. The chief called the Walker County Coroner’s Office and the body was sent to Forensics for further investigation into the cause of death and positive identification.

At this time, Robert Warren is in custody of the Carbon Hill Police Department. He has not been charged, but faces multiple charges including manslaughter and abuse of a corpse. During the news conference, officials said the charges could be upgraded depending on the cause of death. Saturday evening, Robert Warren will be transferred to the Walker County Jail.

Chief House said Lisa Warren leaves behind three daughters and was loved immensely by the community. Robert Warren was a member of the Carbon Hill City Council, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office tells us.

At this point in the homicide investigation, House believes that Robert Warren acted alone in the disappearance of his wife Lisa Warren. Over the next couple of days, police will release more information in the investigation.

