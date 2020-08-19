Carbon Hill to elect first mayor since Mark Chambers resignation

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — It was only weeks ago when the town of Carbon Hill replaced former Mayor Mark Chambers after his resignation.

After only about a month and a half in office, current mayor and former councilwoman April Herron runs against two others: Billie “Santa Claus” Jenkins, a tractor mechanic and former Carbon Hill councilman, and Dexter Dozier, owner of Poor Boys Auto Sales.

Herron said she’s seen city-wide improvement since taking office, but it’s time to change the way the town manages money. She said state grants will help.

“There are grants and state programs. Federal and state grants. Plus managing the money well,” she said.

Jenkins is on the same page about adjusting the town’s money management, promising transparency if elected.

“Most people that know me, know I’m honest. I don’t beat around the bush, I don’t elaborate and stuff. I fix stuff,” Jenkins said.

Part of fixing the town’s financial status, Jenkins believes is reallocating money away from their police department, suggesting relying more on the Walker County Sheriff.

“I don’t have an exact answer there, but I want to look into it,” Jenkins said.

Herron is on the opposite side of that issue. She acknowledged the price tag that comes with having a police department but says that’s not where Carbon Hill needs to cut back.

“It does take a lot of money. But the safety of our citizens to me is very important,” she said.

Herron is more focused on cleaning the area up. Carbon Hill is no stranger to storm damage and Herron wants debris and abandoned homes and buildings gone.

“We need to be proud of our city and keep nice and clean,” she said.

In another push toward transparency, Jenkins says he learned a town audit is long overdue.

“This year will be seven years since we had an audit,” Jenkins said.

He said he had been pushing the mayor at the time to audit the town. He said they haven’t done an audit since.

We contacted Dozier, but people close to him say he was unavailable because he says he’s recovering from COVID-19. We asked for a written statement and hadn’t received a response.

The people of Carbon Hill take to the polls on Aug. 25.

