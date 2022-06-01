CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) – The week of Memorial Day is typically when Carbon Hill’s community pool opens to the public. Now, city leaders said lack of maintenance and the need for lifeguards and staff may keep their pool closed forever.

The pool opened in 1938 and has been a staple of the community.

“There’s a lot of history here,” District 1 City Councilwoman Cindy Killingsworth said. “I’ve got pictures of my dad walking my now 33-year-old daughter when she was five years old. We had birthday party here and I have pictures of him walking her down the side of that pool.”

But after decades of band aid fixes, it is no longer safe to open.

“She’s old and she definitely needs a lot of work,” former pool director Larry Smith said.

It has been an ongoing battle for Smith, fighting to keep it as safe as possible to be open. Peeled up paint and the need replacement filter tanks are some of many issues the pool faces.

“Three years ago you could barely stick a fingertip in that crack and you can see how it’s grown,” Smith said.

Cracks in the foundation cause tremendous leaks according to Smith. He said thousands of gallons of water would seep out each day causing the level to lower by two inches.

“You’ve gotta have it for the kids,” Smith said. “You want it to be safe for them, but we can’t do anything with this.”

These problems span beyond safety. Lifeguard and staff shortages nationwide are just as prevalent here.

“I don’t want to let the kids down and I don’t want to let the parents down of this community and outside communities that would come here,” Killingsworth said.

They’re asking for your help to continue this beloved community tradition for decades to come.

“Whatever your expertise is or whatever you know you can do, come on out and help,” Killingsworth said. “We’re going to start doing what we can.”

These community leaders said they do not know where to turn and are asking for anyone who can help to do so. You can contact Cindy Killingsworth on her Facebook page to help.

There is a lifeguard training they need at least four more people to attend next week if there is any hope to reopen the pool this season. Killingsworth said she would be happy to help you get the certification course next week.