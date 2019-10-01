Car with baby inside involved in violent Florida carjacking

(CNN) — A Florida family was carjacked with a baby inside the vehicle after visiting Disney World.

After visiting the theme park, Joanne Sagona and her family decided to pull into a gas station and take a break. That’s when a man approaches the car and drags Joanne’s daughter, Jaime, out of the driver’s seat.

“He yanked her out of the car and was fighting with her and she did not want to go,” Joanne said.

Joanne was in the backseat with the infant at the time of the carjacking. Jaime and the suspect tussled for a few moments before one last push gave the man all the time he needed to pull away with Joanne and the child still inside.

The man was armed and began pointing the gun at both Joanne and the infant while driving down the road. After about a mile from the gas station, the man pulled over and Joanne and the child were able to get out safely.

The suspect was caught Monday afternoon and arrested. Jaquay Jean was taken into custody in Miami and taken to the Martin County Jail. He is now facing two felonies for kidnapping and carjacking. He is being held on a $400,000 bond.

When asked if he had anything to say to the victim, Jean responded, “I’m sorry.”