Car thief shocked when he sees dash cam recording him

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KETK) – A car thief suspect was shocked to realize he was being recorded on dashcam video and made for an interesting photo.

According to our sister station WISH, the “owl cam” detects motion and a light flashes after 10 seconds.

The owner of the car did not want to go on camera, but said she handed the tapes over to the police.

Nothing was taken from inside the car and investigators are still searching for the suspected thief.

