Car insurance companies to send savings checks to customers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the coming weeks, we can expect to see checks in the mail from our car insurance companies.

Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that automobile insurers are returning premium totaling to date more than $100 million, to more than two million Alabama policyholders during the ongoing crisis brought on by COVID-19.

Because most drivers are following the governor’s stay-at-home order, there are fewer miles being traveled resulting in fewer accidents. As a result, many auto insurers are now sharing their savings with consumers.

“There’s just so few people on the roads, the accidents and crashes have gone way down and as a result, our expenses have gone way down. Thankfully we’re able to take those savings and give them back to our insurers,” said Clay Ingram with AAA.

AAA estimates those refunds will be sent out by the end of May. Ingram says your refund will be issued automatically.

LATEST POSTS