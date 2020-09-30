Captioned telephones help those who are hard-of-hearing stay connected during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a time so many of us are physically apart, staying connected online and over the phone is more important than ever. But for those with hearing loss, phone calls may pose communication barriers.

Captioned telephones are helping to bridge those gaps in communication. Alabama residents can get the captioning service for free, thanks to Alabama Relay and Cap Tel.

It works similarly to closed captioning on TV — once a phone is installed, people are standing by to transcribe what’s being said on the line. The no-cost service is available 24-7.

Captioned telephones help people read what they can’t necessarily hear. Orlando Fresse, Cap Tel customer relationship manager, said it’s a great option for seniors and those who are deaf, hard-of-hearing or speech-disabled.

“It’s something that I think a lot of people take for granted,” said Fresse. “Just hearing and listening and enjoying the sounds of their friends, their loved one, their grandchildren.”

A free captioning service transcribes what callers say out loud.

Fresse said they have seen an uptick in demand for captioned telephones since the pandemic began — especially when travel restrictions were in place.

