Candlelight vigil to be held Wednesday for slain Birmingham Water Works employee

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, a candlelight vigil is held for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in Linn Park in front of Birmingham City Hall, in Birmingham, Ala. Police charged two people with kidnapping and capital murder in the death of the 3-year-old Alabama girl whose body was found amid trash 10 days after being kidnapped outside a birthday party. This was one of the top stories in Alabama in 2019. (Joe Songer/The Birmingham News via AP, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, a candlelight vigil will be held for Tyrone King, a Birmingham Water Works employee who was shot and killed while on the job last week.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of BBVA Bank and Walmart in Crestwood.

After 1 p.m. Friday, Birmingham police were called to a car wreck on Montclair Road near Eastwood. Arriving at the scene, officers found King shot to death in a BWW company truck. Another person was also in the vehicle, but was not injured in the shooting.

As of Monday, no arrests had been in the case.