Candlelight vigil to be held Wednesday for slain Birmingham Water Works employee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, a candlelight vigil will be held for Tyrone King, a Birmingham Water Works employee who was shot and killed while on the job last week.
A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of BBVA Bank and Walmart in Crestwood.
After 1 p.m. Friday, Birmingham police were called to a car wreck on Montclair Road near Eastwood. Arriving at the scene, officers found King shot to death in a BWW company truck. Another person was also in the vehicle, but was not injured in the shooting.
As of Monday, no arrests had been in the case.