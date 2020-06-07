Candace Owens starts ‘GoFundMe’ account for Birmingham bar owner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Candace Owens, a conservative commentator, and political activist has started a Go Fund Me account for the Parkside Cafe owner in Birmingham.

In a Facebook status, Owens says she wants to help the owners’ “already-struggling business” after people began boycotting his establishment. The owner reportedly made controversial remarks about George Floyd. Owens says she and the cafe owner shared similar views on George Floyd, saying he was a “not an innocent man”. She also referred to the protests in honor of Floyd as “mob behavior”.

Owens is known for her pro-Trump activism and her criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In closing her status, she left a link to the funding account labeled, “MOB RULE HAS NO PLACE IN AMERICA,” and says to Parkside Cafe, “we won’t let this happen to you.”

