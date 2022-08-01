TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators have identified the man who drowned Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 21-year-old Rocael Ramos lost his life while swimming at Lake Lurleen at 1:15 p.m.

Molly Lang says her family is sad to hear about Ramos’ death. The Lang family is from Chattanooga, TN, and was camping at the state park when the tragedy happened.

“It’s always scary to be around the water with kids or anyone who doesn’t know how to swim very well so that’s always a fear for families,” Lang said. “It was really scary for our family to hear what happened and tragic for the family that lost a loved one.”

ALEA officials told CBS 42 that Rocael Ramos was swimming with other people when he went under and never resurfaced. Authorities later were able to locate the victim’s body and pull him out of the water.

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon was also saddened about what happened.

“It’s sad for our entire community. I wasn’t familiar with the young man or his family, but any loss of life is tragic,” Herndon said. “His family will be in our minds and hearts. From all of us in the city of Northport, we offer our prayers and thoughts”.

ALEA tells CBS 42 Ramos’ body was taken to Montgomery for an autopsy.