Camp Winnataska celebrates 100 years

PELL CITY, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – 2018 marks a century of traditions at Camp Winnataska. For 100 years, thousands of campers have grown up beside this “land of laughing waters.”

“People think of summer and they think of camp. It’s just a sense of family and community that you don’t find in other places,” said James Barnes, Chairman of the Camp Winnataska Board.

Winnataska’s symbolic Maltese Cross represents the different parts of a camper’s growth. After the final Holy Grail night, a camper goes back home strengthened physically, mentally, spiritually, and socially.

Katherine “Kap” Garmon began coming to camp when she was only a few weeks old. Her family helped start the camp in 1918, welcoming both boys and girls.

“At that time Highway 78 was not paved. It took three hours on a really good time. It was extremely rustic. Campers rode a train to a little community of Brompton, and then walked 5 miles to camp in their dresses,” said Garmon.

Elin Glenn serves as the Chair of Summer Operations. Her great-grandmother was a camper at the very first session at Winnataska.

“They would go and gather hey and put it in a mattress and that is where they would sleep. They would bathe in the creek because they were not big bath houses. So it’s very special to me to be able to follow in her footsteps and do the same things that she did, But also see camp grow and expand and have new programming that teaches kids today too,” Glenn said.

“Daddy, his thoughts were, for any camp to exist it had to have traditions and it had to have character. And traditions, my gosh we have so many traditions,” Garmon said.

Some of the most beloved traditions include; Indian night, Evening Hillside, bible lessons, singing blessings at every meal, County Night, and the final Holy Grail night.

“And walking across the bridge there is the friendship tree. If you walk on the same side of the tree you’ll be friends forever,” Garmon laughed. “I feel so privileged to have known so many people for so many years and seen camp progress for so many years.”

Still to this day, Camp Winnataska remains a private, not-for-profit summer camp that is run by a volunteer Board of Directors and a loyal alumni network. Barnes became a full time camper at 6-years-old and camp has remained part of his life ever since.

“From 6 to 23 I was either a camper, or a leader, or summer staff member, a dishwasher… If there was a job that could keep me at camp, I would do it,” Barnes said.

Both Barnes and Glenn say that they enjoy looking forward to what the next 100-years holds for Camp Winnataska.

“We want to continue to be this natural place full of God‘s beauty and full of activities that you don’t get in other places, but we also want to make sure that we do allow for more campers to experience this. We want to create a spot where we can have additional cabins in more weeks of camp And make sure that we can encourage future generations to see this beauty and be able to disconnect from the everyday world,” said Barnes.

“What we really want is for campers to get away from the distractions and hustle and bustle of everyday life and to really just be. Be outside in nature and learn about themselves, learn about how to live their best life. We want to explore ways to maintain that close relationship, but invite more campers and have more campers have that experience,” Glenn said.

This centennial 4th of July will be extra special at Camp Winnataska. Camp alumni are invited out for a day of family fun activities that will conclude with a firework show. Camp staff always invites a new generation of campers to take part in unique Camp Winnataska’s traditions, grow in their faith, and cultivate lifelong friendships. Click here for more information.