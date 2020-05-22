Calls for Talladega Superintendent to resign after racial slur

Talladega, Ala., (WIAT) — Superintendent Tony Ball is under fire after a text message sent to the wrong parties. Ball sent a text message to all five members of the Board of Education saying he had been on the pjone “fussing with my two village idiots,” referring to to board members Sandra Beavers and board Chair Mary McGhee.

Beavers said “I got the phone and I was reading it, and I said Wow, Wow, Wow!”

Ball and the board members held a discussion regarding if their next meeting would be held in person wearing gloves and masks, or via “Zoom”. Beavers says Ball showed his true colors and sent the message to the wrong people after a three way conversation on the phone with Ball.

Ball issued a statement saying “”I received a text message asking me what I was doing. I thought I was replying to my friend when I made a private comment using a colloquialism I have seen politicians use. However, I didn’t respond to that friend.”

Beavers and McGhee are now calling for Ball to resign.