California man arrested after being found with 18 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop in Jefferson County

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a California man after they found 18 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.
According to JCSO, a deputy performed the stop around 1 p.m. on I-22 in Adamsville. Once they approached the car, the deputy said they could smell a “strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.”
After a search of the vehicle, the deputy seized 18 pounds of marijuana and placed the driver under arrest.
26-year-old Rafael Sequoyah Freedman of Berkley, Calif. has been charged with trafficking in marijuana. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
