California COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners announced

The first winners of the Covid-19 vaccine $50,000 lottery were announced on Friday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In total, the state plans to give out $50,000 to 30 random Californians. It is known as “Vax for the win” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program with the largest prize giveaways in the country.

According to the Newsome, 21.5 million Californians were qualified to enter. The first winners came from multiple counties in the state. Any Californian ages 12 and older were qualified for the giveaway.

The next 15 winners will be announced on June 11. On June 15, the state’s Covid restrictions will be lifted and another 10 vaccinated residents will be given $1.5 million.