Calhoun County woman charged with embezzlement of church

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A Calhoun County woman has been charged with embezzlement from Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and Sacred Heart School in Anniston.

Angela Cheatwood, 41, allegedly embezzled $484,000 from her days as the church and school’s bookkeeper.

According to federal prosecutors, Cheatwood wrote unauthorized checks to her personal bank account from the church’s account. She also took cash from donations and fundraisers and deposited them into her account, rather than the church and school accounts.

“Ms. Cheatwood’s betrayal as a bookkeeper for her own personal gain not only caused a significant loss to her church and it’s school, but to the Anniston, AL community that it serves,” U.S. Secret Service Agent Patrick Davis said. “The U.S. Secret Service will always seek prosecution of those that would exploit their position of trust for their own enrichment.”

If convicted, Cheatwood could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

