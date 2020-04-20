Calhoun County man arrested after shooting at deputies, holding family hostage

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alexandria man has been arrested after the Calhoun County Sheriff’s office reports he barricaded himself inside a residence and shot at authorities.

Charles Justin Allen, 31, was arrested after hours of negotiation with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, April 18, the sheriff’s office received a call around 5:30 p.m., from a woman that told them her boyfriend assaulted her and was threatening to harm their children with a gun.

The woman told deputies she left the residence and walked to a convenience store to make the 911 call. Deputies then met with the woman then went to the residence on Lee Van Road in Alexandria.

The sheriff’s office reports, when deputies arrived, Allen shot at two deputies from inside of the home. He then threatened to kill the children inside unless the deputies left the scene.

After some negotiations, Allen released all of the occupants of the residence including a 59-year-old woman, a 13-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy and a 5-month-old baby girl.

Sheriff’s Office negotiators worked with Allen for about seven hours during which time the suspect shot his weapon four times inside the residence. Eventually, the suspect gave up peacefully after successful negotiations.

The sheriff’s office reports, no one was injured during the incident.

Allen remains in the Calhoun County Jail for multiple charges including domestic violence and two counts of attempted murder. His bond total and court date will be set Monday.

