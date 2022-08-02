CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Calera Police Department is warning about the dangers of exposure to fentanyl after reporting one of its officers was exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl while searching a vehicle on Sunday.

Chief David Hyche says as a precaution they did get medical treatment for the officer after he was dizzy and weak in his legs.

“You never know what you’re getting,” Hyche said. “I do know that it’s extremely potent and we have quite a few overdoses that we deal with on a daily basis.”

Hyche said amounts for exposure are debated, but first responders are trained to assume all drugs they encounter have fentanyl in them. He says it is commonly mixed with other substances to increase the potency of the drug.

“It’s so cheap it’s used in other drugs to increase the profit margin for drug dealers,” Hyche said.

The CDC reports over 71,000 deaths from synthetic opioids like fentanyl in 2021. That number is up more than 13,000 from 2020.

Birmingham’s DEA office said it encourages officers wear protective equipment like gloves when handling it. The DEA said fentanyl can be absorbed by skin and inhaled.

Health experts said it’s very unlikely you overdose by touching it – rather it would take three to 13 hours before therapeutic blood levels are produced by a fentanyl patch. Our sister station at BRPROUD spoke with LSU Health Professor and Chair of Pharmacology, Toxicology and Neuroscience, Dr. Nicholas Goeders.

“If you take a dollar bill that may or may not have some powder on it, it’s not going to get into the body where you pass out or overdose,” Goeders said.

Both health experts and police agree, the substance can be dangerous.

“You never know what’s going to have substances like fentanyl in it because it’s used by drug dealers in so many different types of drugs,” Hyche said.

Hyche said overdoses happen almost weekly here in Calera and using Naloxone to help with overdoses. He said fentanyl is produced in mostly China and India and comes over the boarder in Mexico.