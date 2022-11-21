VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A police officer was hospitalized and two people arrested after a high-speed police chase early Monday morning along I-65 South.

The chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in the Jemison area in Chilton County at around 3:30 a.m.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including the Calera Police Department, and Calera PD Chief David Hyche said that the officer has serious but not life-threatening injuries. She spent the day in surgery.

“Once something like this happens, it doesn’t matter what color your uniform is or what shape your badge is, we’re all brothers at that point, and we all help each other,” Hyche said.

However, Hyche added that while police officers will always respond to help in a crisis, it’s getting harder lately, thanks to a shortage of officers. Due to the department’s short staffing, he said that the shift last night was down to only three officers.

“Having three officers covering 75 miles when you have three interstate exits is not acceptable, and we can’t do that long term,” Hyche said.

Calera joins cities around the country in this shortage of staffing, as well as recruits.

“We’re not getting nearly the number of applicants as we had in the past, and I found out recently that the feds aren’t either. It’s not just an Alabama issue, it’s certainly not a Calera issue, it’s nationwide … Unfortunately, the profession doesn’t seem to be valued as much as it used to be by young people,” Hyche said.

To combat that, Hyche said his department is doing more youth outreach and partnering with local universities for internship programs.

But even with fewer officers, he emphasized the number of calls they get stays the same.

“The [officers] that we have are asked to do more. We’re not paying them any more, and they’re doing more and more dangerous work … These law enforcement officers that get up every day and do this job, a lot of what they do is dangerous, and they know that, and they do it anyway,” Hyche said.

CBS42 reached out to Vestavia Police multiple times for more information regarding the chase but didn’t receive a response.