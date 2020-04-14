Calera grocery store buys machine to sanitize carts in wake of coronavirus outbreak

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — As cleanliness has become a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Calera Food Outlet has bought a machine that sanitizes carts.

The device, Sanitizit, sprays a cleaning solution onto the carts with a push of a button.

“We posted about [having the Sanitizit machine] on our Facebook and people started coming in as soon as they heard we had it,” general manager of the Food Outlet Jake Sim said. “It’s a unique thing to have. We were the first store in the state of Alabama to have one.”

Sim pushing the buggies through the Sanitizit machine. CALERA, Ala.

In an increasingly germ-aware society, cleanliness has become a priority for many shoppers. Sim said that having the machine allows them to spend time cleaning and preparing other areas of the store.

“We were spending time putting the cleaning solution in a bucket and washing the buggies down by hand before, like other stores are doing,” Sim said about the efficiency of having the Sanitizit. “We’ve also been using the sprayer attachment to spray down other areas of the store.”

Sanitizit is a Birmingham-based company and has been producing this sort of device for years, according to co-founder Hugh Lee.

“As unfortunate as the coronavirus outbreak has been, this has spiked our sales,” Lee said about the recent demand of the devices. “We’ve been selling several dozen across the state.”

Some stores in the greater Birmingham area have purchased the Sanitizit machines recently, according to Lee.

