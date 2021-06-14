Cahaba River Bridge on Hwy. 52 to close multiple times in June

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cahaba River Bridge on Highway 52 will close intermittently in June for construction.

Construction crews will use the existing bridge to unload large pieces of parts of the new bridge onto the new bridge’s site.

Closures are currently planned for June 16-17 and June 23-25.

Work will be completed between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and the lanes will be closed for less than one hour, according to the Helena Police Department.

HPD is reportedly working to find out exact time estimates for the closures and recommends that people planning on traveling along Highway 52 stay up to date by checking their Facebook page.

