Busy weekend for shoppers and shipping companies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The Saturday before Christmas is also known as Super Saturday.

According to the National Retail Federation, Super Saturday is the biggest shopping day of the year. Experts estimate 147.8 million U.S. consumers to participate online and in stores. That’s up 10% from last year.

At United States Postal Service, they’ll be busy this weekend with that last-minute shipping. Friday, December 20 is the last day of first-class shipping. December 21 is a priority mail deadline and then Monday, December 23 is the last day for priority express mail.

“This week has been very busy. This is considered our busiest week leading up to Christmas with this past Monday, December 16 as our busiest day so yes, it’s going to be extremely busy from now until Christmas Day,” said Jwanna Gunn with USPS Alabama District.

Jwanna Gunn with USPS Alabama District said the company has delivered 800 million packages and letters this holiday season.

