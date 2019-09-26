Busted water line in Hayden leaves residents without water service

HAYDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A water line in Hayden has left some residents without water service for a few hours.

The Town of Hayden posted on their Facebook page that the Hayden Water Department has repaired the leak and service should be restored by 4:45 p.m.

UPDATE – The leak has been repaired and service should be restored by 4:45pm. Due to the leak, lines will need to be… Posted by Town of Hayden on Thursday, September 26, 2019

The post does warn residents that due to air entering the water lines, “cloudy” or “milky” water may come out of spouts and taps. The water is safe to drink, however, according to the post.

Once the flushing of the lines has been completed, all services should return to normal, according to the Facebook post.

