Busted water line in Hayden leaves residents without water service

HAYDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A water line in Hayden has left some residents without water service for a few hours.
The Town of Hayden posted on their Facebook page that the Hayden Water Department has repaired the leak and service should be restored by 4:45 p.m.
The post does warn residents that due to air entering the water lines, “cloudy” or “milky” water may come out of spouts and taps. The water is safe to drink, however, according to the post.
Once the flushing of the lines has been completed, all services should return to normal, according to the Facebook post.
LATEST POSTS
- Spanberger and other gun-owning legislators urge Senate to vote on bipartisan gun bills passed by House
- Manhattan to allow women to go topless, with restrictions
- White House reaches ceasefire agreement with Turkey while lawmakers on Capitol Hill weigh sanctions bill
- Outrage over federal agencies’ biofuel mandates
- Manufacturing jobs on the rise in Alabama