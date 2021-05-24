Businesses throughout area ready for SEC Baseball Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – SEC fans from near and far are already in town getting for the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met.

Fans aren’t the only people excited. Businesses are ready for the extra foot traffic after a rough 2020.

“Words cannot say enough,” Casual Pint Owner Scott Huskin said.

Casual Pint is less than 10 minutes away from the Hoover Met. Huskin says he and other businesses nearby have been preparing for the rush.

“Beef’s (Beef O’ Brady’s) is ready for it. Farley’s across the street,” Huskin said.

Even businesses further away like Walk On’s Sport’s Bistreaux in Hoover is talking about it.

“We welcome everyone on this end of town, Hoover, to come and try some south Louisiana food,” Franchisee Matt Roth said.

Roth says Alabama and Auburn fans aren’t the only driving force for their clientele.

“We will have guys in there with Tennessee shirts on, Ole Miss, you know…every school in the SEC has been represented by our crowd base,” Roth said.

Roth tells CBS 42 they opened their doors back in December of 2019, which was a few months before the pandemic caused restaurants and bars to shut down.

“We went down from having 80 servers and bartenders to having 13,” Roth said.

“Last year was rough. And all my staff, we are ready for it,” Huskin said.

Huskin says it’s nice to finally see tournaments, festivals, all kinds of events start back up in the area.

“It’s bringing in all of these events and they have really helped out every small business in Hoover,” Huskin said.

As 14 teams in the SEC fight for a conference title, businesses are welcoming all SEC fans.

“We really need this right now at this point in time. It’s just perfect timing,” Huskin said.

“Spring in Birmingham is where you wanna be,” Roth said.

Kentucky and Florida will start off the tournament Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.