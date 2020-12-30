Businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations amid the pandemic

BIRMINGHA, Ala. (WIAT)- Businesses are getting ready for New Year’s eve celebrations like they’ve never delt with before. While coronavirus cases remain at an all time high in Alabama and across the nation, it’s left many people wondering if they should gather for New Year’s Eve celebrations this year.

Owner of Dread River Distilling Company John Cubelic says he and his team are still assseing if it’s safe enough to hold a celebration.

Cubelic says the benefit of Dread River Distilling Comany is the venue is has 6 different rooms to separate groups into so they can socially distance throughout the building. There is also plans to create more seating areas designed specifically for New Year’s Eve so groups feel comfortable socializing.

“New Year’s Eve last year was one of our busiest nights of the year. We threw a great party and people had a great time, but we are no different than anyone else in terms of wanting to have a party that can help from a business standpoint and everybody’s struggling, so we are certainly not trying to be tone deaf to what’s going on,”John Cubelic, Dread River Distilling Company, said.

This year Dread River Distilling Company will only offer half the tickets they sold at last year’s New Year’s event in efforts of keeping everyone safe. A local company will also be coming to sanitize their venue ahead of the celebration that will begin at 8 p.m.