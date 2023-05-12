BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Restaurants and flower shops around the city are prepping big for Mother’s Day weekend.

Restaurants are already slammed with reservations and flower shops are hard at work making sure the hundreds of orders they have are ready to go.

Ironwood Kitchen and Cocktails in Homewood said they’re already completely booked. Manager Demian Camacho said Mother’s Day is a popular weekend and great for business.

He said they offer a culinary experience to remember with unique dining spaces. Brunch is offered over the weekend, but he says for Mother’s Day, they will have a special all you can eat buffet.

“We have things like prime rib cooked to perfection, we have crab claws, we have jumbo shrimp, and everything is fresh farm to table as far as much as we can possibly do,” said Camacho. “So, our pastry chef, she’s from New Orleans and she makes great beignets as dessert. So overall it’s just a great culinary experience.”

If you’re still in need of a special gift for your mom, Dorothy McDaniel’s Flower Market is still taking and prepping last minute orders for today and Saturday.

Dorothy McDaniel said Mother’s Day is their second busiest weekend just behind Valentine’s Day. She said their premium selection of flowers comes from farms all over the country and world.

All 160 boxes of flowers they ordered for Mother’s Day weekend will go towards the hundreds of orders they’re still receiving.

In between arrangement preparations, McDaniel said the flowers stay in a chilled space of 38 degrees up until the moment of delivery. That keeps them fresh and alive.

“We pull them off, put them in a cool truck and we do not leave them if you are not there to receive them,” said McDaniel. “We bring them back, call you, attempt another delivery or have you pick them up.”

They have a plethora of arrangements you can look at on their website. But she says they can help you customize each order by asking about the recipients likes and dislikes.

“And receiving a delivery from your daughter or son or grandchildren adds more happiness,” said McDaniel. “And the flowers will of course perish eventually but just enjoying them for a week or two is lovely.”

McDaniel said they’re still taking Mother’s Day orders and will deliver through Saturday night until every arrangement is in hand.

You can call (205) 871-0092 or go online to their website to hand pick a special arrangement for the mom you’re celebrating this weekend.