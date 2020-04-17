Birmingham businesses and charities helping others during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A lot of tragic stories have come out of the coronavirus pandemic. But there are plenty of positive things happening, as well.

SoHo Social is a great example. The Homewood restaurant is offering deals to help parents and the community, as a whole. They’re also providing food for healthcare workers.

Sometimes businesses help others and then end up receiving help of their own. That’s the case for Eugene’s Hot Chicken, which has sent food to medical workers. They’re also making some extra money on a new idea from Yellowhammer Creative, which is making t-shirts featuring a different set of local business logos each week.

Some of the businesses doing good things in the community already existed and are using their skills or products to help. Others, like BHM Cares, were established because of the crisis.

BHam Facemasks is another new organization. They use social media and their website to ask for supply donations, which they then use to sew masks to distribute to healthcare workers.

