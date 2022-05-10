BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Regions Tradition at Hoover’s Greystone Golf & Country Club starts Wednesday and businesses along Highway 280 are preparing. The tournament brings in a lot of people and that means a lot of extra traffic for businesses.

Businesses along Highway 280 are getting ready for a big week ahead. Servers at Walk-On’s said they are anticipating lots of traffic with the Regions Tradition this week.

The Regions Tradition at Greystone tees off Wednesday morning and businesses like Walk-On‘s have been gearing up for a busy weekend.

Tuesday night CBS 42’s Carly Laing talked with Walk-On’s server Haley Maness. She said they’ve been prepping all week, adding additional staff and getting ready to take on the big crowds.

“Every shift our managers will talk to us. They’re like hey guys we got the golf tournament coming up, we have to stay on our p’s and q’s, stay focused, be prepared. We’re going to get some traffic coming in, so they are just making sure that we’ve been prepared,” Maness said.

Maness also said Monday night this week felt more like a Friday night with all the business they’re already seeing and that was two days before the start of this tournament so you can imagine what these businesses along 280 will be bringing in this weekend.

The Regions Tradition tees off Wednesday morning at 7:00 a.m.