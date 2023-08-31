Birmingham, AL – This Saturday, CBS 42 will air a college football doubleheader featuring Ohio State at Indiana at 2:30 PM followed by Texas Tech at Wyoming at 6:30 PM. In addition, this Sunday CBS 42 will air another college football doubleheader featuring Northwestern at Rutgers at 11:00 AM followed by Oregon State at San Jose State at 2:30 PM.

The games will be exclusively broadcast on WIAT, CBS 42, but since WIAT, CBS 42 was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the games unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore WIAT, CBS 42 to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the games:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WIAT, CBS 42 has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

WIAT, CBS 42 is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, WIAT, CBS 42 broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the games.

WIAT, CBS 42’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.