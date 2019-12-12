Wealthy German family gives millions to Holocaust survivors

New York (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission is setting up a new three-digit number to reach a suicide prevention hotline.

Once it's implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help, similar to calling 911 for emergencies or 311 for city services. Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK (8255). Callers are routed to one of 163 crisis centers, where counselors answered 2.2 million calls last year.