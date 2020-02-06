1  of  41
Closings
ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS ANNISTON CITY SCHOOLS ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS CASA PRESCHOOL AT ASBURY CHILTON COUNTY SCHOOLS CHURCH OF BROOK HILL EARLY LEARNING CENTER EPHESUS ACADEMY FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS GLEN IRIS BAPTIST SCHOOL GREEN VALLEY WEEKDAY HAPPY KIDS LEARNING CENTER HIGHLAND SCHOOL HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS JACKSONVILLE CITY SCHOOLS JCCEO JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS KIDDIE ACADEMY MOUNTAIN BROOK SCHOOLS MT. PILGRAM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE OLIVET MONUMENTAL BAPTIST CHURCH DAYCARE ONEONTA CITY SCHOOLS OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS PELHAM CITY SCHOOLS PIEDMONT CITY SCHOOLS ROCK CREEK DAYCARE SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS SOUTHMINSTER DAY SCHOOL ST. CLAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS VESTAVIA HILLS CITY SCHOOLS WEST BROOK CHRISTIAN

UniCredit swings to loss under cost of bad loans

Business
Posted: / Updated:

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s largest bank by assets, UniCredit, said Thursday it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter due to higher write-downs on bad loans.

The lender reported a loss of 835 million euros, compared with a restated quarterly profit of 1.99 billion euros ($2.2billion) in the same period of 2019, which had benefited from a positive one-off tax boost.

The bank wrote down 1.6 billion euros in bad loans, an increase of nearly 80% over 921 million euros allocated in the same period last year.

Net income sank by 7.3% to 2.5 billion euros while fees and commissions grew by 5% to 1.6 billion euros.

Adjusted full-year earnings dropped 18% to 3.37 billion euros from a restated 4.1 billion euros.

The bank confirmed a revenue target of 18.2 billion euros for 2020.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events