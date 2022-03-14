BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Uber riders and Uber Eats customers will soon pay more for services in the Birmingham area after the company announced a temporary gas surcharge to support drivers.

With rising gas prices, Uber riders will pay an additional 55 cents per ride.

Money will go directly to the drivers who are feeling the pain at the pump.

“For me it will bring my fuel cost down from 20% to about 17% so I am just grateful they are doing something,” said Mike Dempsey, a driver who works in the Birmingham area.

Dempsey works full time and has been a driver for the past six years. He said he’s noticed fewer drivers competing for rides over the past few weeks.

After hearing from other drivers through social media groups, he believes there are more parked cars because of the increased costs.

“More and more drivers are doing this a little bit less, becoming less reliant on rideshare for their income. Some have taken on other jobs,” said Dempsey.

Dempsey said he averages about 40 rides per week. He estimated the new surcharge would help add about $20-$25 back to his pocket each week.

He said a significant portion of his earnings still go towards gasoline.

“If a driver earns $700 a week, some do, some don’t, that $700 is only worth $540 after they pay for their fuel,” said Dempsey.

Fewer drivers can lead to longer wait times for some neighbors who need a ride to the airport or doctors appointments. While Dempsey doesn’t let distance get in the way of accepting a ride, he said some drivers are more selective.

He’s trying to find other ways to save.

“Some strategies that I am using are, less driving around looking for rides and more being parked and waiting for a ride to come to me,” said Dempsey.

Even though the last month has been an adjustment and Dempsey admits he is concerned about pump prices, he said Birmingham riders have helped keep spirits up.

“Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve noticed that more and more people, because Birmingham has such great people, have been a little bit more generous with a tip,” said Dempsey.

While Uber and Uber Eats have announced surcharges for users, other rideshare companies have not.