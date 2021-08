BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tyson Foods, Inc. has announced that starting wages will increase for employees at their Gadsden facility.

According to a press release sent out Tuesday, the wage increase will go into effect Sept. 5 and increase starting wages for production to $15. There will also be an increase in shift differential for second and third shifts to $2 an hour.

The facility will additionally offer a hiring bonus of $2,000. To apply, visit www.tysonfoodscareers.com.