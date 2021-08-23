The Atomic Lounge moves up closing date to Sept. 11

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Atomic Lounge, a popular bar on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham, will now shut its doors on Sept. 11, nearly a month earlier than the previous date of Oct. 9.

Owner Feizal Valli announced the updated closing date Sunday on social media.

“We overestimated what we had left in the tank,” he said in the post.

The lounge became well known for its costumes, signature cocktails and unique vibe after Valli and wife Rachael Roberts opened the bar in 2017. Since then, the establishment has become a Birmingham staple, even winning several James Beard Awards.